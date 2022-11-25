Residents' joy as community defibrillator installed after fundraising campaign

People living in Wheatley rallied around to raise cash to buy the heart health device – and the machine has now been installed and unveiled.

The defibrillator was unveiled at the Wheatley Community Hub on Old School Way by Labour ward councillor Gemma Cobby.

Now information sessions are being held so people can be trained to use the machines.

The new community defibrillator has been installed in Wheatley.

Coun Cobby said: “A year ago, a group of residents in the Wheatley area of Town Ward raised funds for a community based defibrillator, alongside contributions from Councillor Ward Budgets and the Family Hub.

“After a few bumps on the way, we're pleased to say the defibrillator is ready to be launched with some community training sessions available from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to thank residents for fundraising and sharing public awareness for this vital lifesaving equipment.”

A training session will take place on 30 November at 1pm at the Wheatley Family Hub.

Community organiser Amanda Hutchinson said: “We officially now have our defibrillator located behind the Wheatley Hub.

"Thank you to everyone who donated and especially to Coun Cobby for sorting this out for us.

"It will hopefully never have to be used, but it is there in an emergency.”

Last year, residents staged a crowdfunding campaign to collect the £1,500 needed to pay for one of the heart health devices.

But they were left stunned when a mystery donor pledged £1,280 to see the campaign reach its target.

The drive was part of a campaign to install defibrillators across Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane by former Doncaster councillor Coun Daniel Barwell who helped to push the campaign following a family tragedy.