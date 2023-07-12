Residents enjoy wheely great time as Doncaster village stages annual barrow races

Braithwell has been staging the annual wheelbarrow races event since 1953 – formed out of a bet in a village pub and which was used as the village’s own way of marking the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Following the Coronation of King Charles III earlier this year, people of all ages were out in force once again to continue the tradition.

Councillor Martin Greenhalgh said: “A wheelbarrow race was an idea thought suitable for the lovely Domesday Book village of Braithwell back in 1953 as a celebration for the coronation.”

The wheelbarrow races are an annual tradition in Braithwell.

"Because of modern day traffic instead of on the streets, the event is now held on the village’s recreation facility at the Ruddle Centre."