Residents' anger over "name and shame" notices as bins in Doncaster street go unemptied

Residents of Chamberlain Avenue in Cusworth say City of Doncaster Council waste disposal teams refused to empty blue recycling bins – instead attaching notices to the bins over the authority’s recycling rules.

Each household in Doncaster has three separate wheelie bins – black, blue and green – for collection of different items, as well as a green recycling box.

One upset resident said every house in the street had had their blue bin plastered with a notice – and that all the bins had then been untouched.

She said: “The whole of the street has had the shameful tag put on and all bins left full.

"It doesn’t actually state what’s wrong, just that they couldn’t empty them due to the wrong items.

"When I phoned Doncaster Council they said the bin collectors were just trying to prove a point.”

So what can you put in each bin? And what should you not put in?

Here's the full rundown from Doncaster Council

GREEN BINS

Collected every two weeks between March and end of November.

Yes

Grass cuttings

Hedge clippings and shrub prunings

Flowers, plants and weeds (no invasive weeds such as Japanese Knotweed or Ragwort)

Leaves, bark, small twigs and branches.

Old or dead houseplants

Root balls (please remove excess soil)

No

Food waste including fruit, vegetables and peelings

Items that do not compost

Recyclable items such as cardboard, paper, plastic, metal and glass

Any sacks or bags whether biodegradable/compostable or not

Treated wood

Soil, stones, gravel and turf

Pet bedding and waste

Vacuum cleaner content

BLACK BIN

Yes

Rubbish that cannot be recycled

Wrapped or bagged kitchen / food waste to avoid smells

Nappies securely wrapped in bags

Pet bedding, including all types of cat litter, securely wrapped in bags to avoid smells

Plastic pots, tubs and trays, eg yoghurt pots, margarine tubs, meat trays

Polystyrene

Light bulbs but not energy saving bulbs

Securely wrapped or bagged hygiene/offensive waste eg incontinence waste

Wrapping paper and gift bags

No

Any items that can be recycled – please use your recycling bin, box or bags or take them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)

Carpets and underlay - can be taken to your local HWRC

Electrical items

Commercial waste - this is any waste produced as a result of any commercial, industrial, trade or business activity.

Soil, rubble, bricks, building waste

Large / bulky items eg furniture

Batteries

Energy saving light bulbs – can be taken to your local HWRC

Hazardous waste

Liquid waste

BLUE BIN

You can put the items below in your blue bin.

Please do not use plastic bags or wheeled bin liners, simply place it straight into the bin.

Paper (including shredded paper and envelopes except padded ones) but not wrapping paper, gift bags or books

Cardboard (large pieces should be broken up so they fit in with the lid closed), but not greetings cards with glitter, foil or ribbons

Tins

Cans

Foil

Empty aerosols

Plastic bottles and bottle lids. Please take the bottle lids off before putting them in your blue bin. The lids can also go into your blue bin.

Lids from glass bottles and jars

Glass bottles and jars are collected from your green box.

Small electrical items (such as toasters or kettles) can be put in a plastic bag next to your blue bin or green box.

GREEN BOX

Yes

Empty glass bottles and jars

No

Bottle tops and jar lids - put in your blue bin

Broken glass bottles and jars - put in your black bin

Items made from toughened glass eg oven ware, mirrors - put in your black bin or take to a Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)