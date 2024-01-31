Residents' anger over "name and shame" notices as bins in Doncaster street go unemptied
Residents of Chamberlain Avenue in Cusworth say City of Doncaster Council waste disposal teams refused to empty blue recycling bins – instead attaching notices to the bins over the authority’s recycling rules.
Each household in Doncaster has three separate wheelie bins – black, blue and green – for collection of different items, as well as a green recycling box.
One upset resident said every house in the street had had their blue bin plastered with a notice – and that all the bins had then been untouched.
She said: “The whole of the street has had the shameful tag put on and all bins left full.
"It doesn’t actually state what’s wrong, just that they couldn’t empty them due to the wrong items.
"When I phoned Doncaster Council they said the bin collectors were just trying to prove a point.”
So what can you put in each bin? And what should you not put in?
Here's the full rundown from Doncaster Council
GREEN BINS
Collected every two weeks between March and end of November.
Yes
Grass cuttings
Hedge clippings and shrub prunings
Flowers, plants and weeds (no invasive weeds such as Japanese Knotweed or Ragwort)
Leaves, bark, small twigs and branches.
Old or dead houseplants
Root balls (please remove excess soil)
No
Food waste including fruit, vegetables and peelings
Items that do not compost
Recyclable items such as cardboard, paper, plastic, metal and glass
Any sacks or bags whether biodegradable/compostable or not
Treated wood
Soil, stones, gravel and turf
Pet bedding and waste
Vacuum cleaner content
BLACK BIN
Yes
Rubbish that cannot be recycled
Wrapped or bagged kitchen / food waste to avoid smells
Nappies securely wrapped in bags
Pet bedding, including all types of cat litter, securely wrapped in bags to avoid smells
Plastic pots, tubs and trays, eg yoghurt pots, margarine tubs, meat trays
Polystyrene
Light bulbs but not energy saving bulbs
Securely wrapped or bagged hygiene/offensive waste eg incontinence waste
Wrapping paper and gift bags
No
Any items that can be recycled – please use your recycling bin, box or bags or take them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)
Carpets and underlay - can be taken to your local HWRC
Electrical items
Commercial waste - this is any waste produced as a result of any commercial, industrial, trade or business activity.
Soil, rubble, bricks, building waste
Large / bulky items eg furniture
Batteries
Energy saving light bulbs – can be taken to your local HWRC
Hazardous waste
Liquid waste
BLUE BIN
You can put the items below in your blue bin.
Please do not use plastic bags or wheeled bin liners, simply place it straight into the bin.
Paper (including shredded paper and envelopes except padded ones) but not wrapping paper, gift bags or books
Cardboard (large pieces should be broken up so they fit in with the lid closed), but not greetings cards with glitter, foil or ribbons
Tins
Cans
Foil
Empty aerosols
Plastic bottles and bottle lids. Please take the bottle lids off before putting them in your blue bin. The lids can also go into your blue bin.
Lids from glass bottles and jars
Glass bottles and jars are collected from your green box.
Small electrical items (such as toasters or kettles) can be put in a plastic bag next to your blue bin or green box.
GREEN BOX
Yes
Empty glass bottles and jars
No
Bottle tops and jar lids - put in your blue bin
Broken glass bottles and jars - put in your black bin
Items made from toughened glass eg oven ware, mirrors - put in your black bin or take to a Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)
Green house glass and window panes - take to a HWRC