Rescue bid launched to save popular Doncaster vegan coffee shop from closure

The owners of the Grind House Coffee House in Bawtry – which boasts a 100% plant based menu – are looking for someone to take on the business, which is situated in the heart of the town.

Sharing the plea on social media, a spokesman said: “Hey everyone, we have some bittersweet news to share - unfortunately, we can no longer keep Grind House Bawtry open due to our commitments.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support over the past few years. You have truly made Grind House Bawtry the incredible, 100% plant-based venue that it is in Doncaster.

Grind House Coffee in Bawtry has launched a search for new owners.

“But here's the silver lining - this may not be the end.

"We're on the lookout for someone who's interested in taking over our space.

"Not only will you have the chance to own the only 100% plant-based venue in town, but also the opportunity to expand into evening events just like we did with The Blind Librarian Cocktail Club.

"We have an incredible client base, a remarkable brand, and a social media presence ready to go. Plus, there's even potential for a second unit for storage if needed.

“So, please help us spread the word and share with everyone. Let's not allow this to be the end of the Grind House Bawtry journey. Together, we can find the perfect new owner to continue the legacy.”