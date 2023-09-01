Report reveals how many complaints Doncaster Council and its partners received in the past year

In the past year 2,398 complaints were received regarding their services.

The figure is a decrease of 459 compared to 2021/22.

It includes all complaints received by City of Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust and Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

The civic offices

Of these services, St Leger Homes, Doncaster’s social housing management company, received the majority with 1302 complaints against its services.

Only 338 were of these were upheld by the service, however.

If complaints are not resolved by the council, complainants are able to take their concerns to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO).

During the time period, 47 complaints were escalated to the LGSCO.

Of these, 10 complaints were upheld in the complainant’s favour.