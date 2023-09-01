News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Report reveals how many complaints Doncaster Council and its partners received in the past year

A report has revealed that the number of complaints received by Doncaster Council and its partners reduced in 2022/3 compared to the year previous.
By Shannon Mower
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 17:02 BST

In the past year 2,398 complaints were received regarding their services.

The figure is a decrease of 459 compared to 2021/22.

It includes all complaints received by City of Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust and Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

The civic officesThe civic offices
The civic offices
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of these services, St Leger Homes, Doncaster’s social housing management company, received the majority with 1302 complaints against its services.

Only 338 were of these were upheld by the service, however.

If complaints are not resolved by the council, complainants are able to take their concerns to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO).

During the time period, 47 complaints were escalated to the LGSCO.

Of these, 10 complaints were upheld in the complainant’s favour.

Next week, the Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee will analyse the report on complaints and discuss how to improve its services.

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilDoncasterGovernment