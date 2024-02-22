Reminder: Drivers warned of overnight closures on A1 north of Doncaster as repairs continue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonight, the A1 southbound will be closed between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar as National Highways begins to move the contraflow currently in place on this section of road, enabling essential work to switch from the southbound to the northbound carriageway.

This will be followed by further overnight full closures as follows. Each closure is due in place between 8pm and 6am the following morning:

23 - 25 February: Northbound

26 - 28 February: Southbound

29 February - 8 March: Northbound

A full closure is scheduled for the A1 northbound on 20 March.

At the same time as putting the switch in place, National Highways is also using the closures to carry out further maintenance and repairs. This aims to reduce the impact on road users and residents by avoiding additional future road closures for this work to be carried out separately.

Drivers are recommended to stay on the motorway network where possible using the M62 and M18 for both northbound and southbound journeys. To minimise the impact on village residents and avoid local route restrictions, drivers are strongly advised not to rely on their satnavs.

Southbound traffic to use the M62 and M18

Northbound diversion - traffic on A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35) - leave junction 35 onto M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

Northbound high-sided vehicles, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto A628 re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. The environmental weight restriction for HGVs on A628 Ackworth has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1. This is due to height restrictions on an alternate route.

Northbound diversion, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.

Further updates will be shared on the National Highways Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge web page.