Remembrance Day in Doncaster: Giant poppies on show and details of services
The city is set to come together to pay its respects to servicemen and women at numerous events on Saturday and Sunday with traditional silences and parades.
And a number of giant poppy installations across the borough have been designed and installed by City of Doncaster Council teams in preparation for Remembrance Day.
In the city centre, tributes will be led by Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones and other civic dignataries.
There will be a Civic Remembrance and silence at the Mansion House steps on Armistice Day on Saturday 11 November. The silence will take place at 11am.
Remembrance Sunday, on 12 November, will begin with a Service of Remembrance at the war memorial on Bennetthorpe from 10.35am. The two minutes silence will be held at 11am. There will be a parade to the Minster of St George, where there will be a second service at 11.45am.
Members of the public are welcome to join the Service of Remembrance at the war memorial and Doncaster Minster.
There will also be services at war memorials and churches across Doncaster on Sunday.
A City of Doncaster spokesman said: “Our teams have been out across the borough from Thorne to Conisbrough and everywhere in between painting 18 memorials with an environmentally-friendly material.”
The giant poppies have been painted on roundabouts and fields as reminder of those who have sacrificed their lives in conflicts around the globe.