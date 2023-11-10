Remembrance: 8,000 poppies made from recycled bottles unveiled across Doncaster
Leon Clemitshaw, who works for City of Doncaster Council’s countryside team, has spent the last two years creating the floral creations. Hundreds of them have been placed in and around Conisbrough, with St Peter’s Church the focal point of the commemoration.
He says the 8,000 flowers represent every lost soldier from the Doncaster borough.
He said: “They are a real work of art and look amazing
“All my life I have supported Remembrance Day with my grandads and Scouts.
“My grandad’s brother lost his life as part of D-Day so this is my way of showing respect.
"Recycling is very important and the poppies are made from drinks bottles.
"I view the poppies as paint which I can take to any landscape to create an amazing picture so I’m looking forward to travelling around the borough and country to make some new pictures.”