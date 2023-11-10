Remembrance: 8,000 poppies made from recycled bottles unveiled across Doncaster

A creative council worker and artist has installed 8,000 poppies made from recycled bottles across Doncaster for Remembrance weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leon Clemitshaw, who works for City of Doncaster Council’s countryside team, has spent the last two years creating the floral creations. Hundreds of them have been placed in and around Conisbrough, with St Peter’s Church the focal point of the commemoration.

He says the 8,000 flowers represent every lost soldier from the Doncaster borough.

He said: “They are a real work of art and look amazing

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Clemitshaw has created 8,000 poppies from plastic bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All my life I have supported Remembrance Day with my grandads and Scouts.

“My grandad’s brother lost his life as part of D-Day so this is my way of showing respect.

"Recycling is very important and the poppies are made from drinks bottles.