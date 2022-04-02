Remembering Doncaster's Falklands War victims on 40th anniversary of conflict

The war of 1982 claimed the lives of three Doncaster men in just two short months and a number of memorial events are planned locally and across the nation in the coming weeks to remember all those who died.

It was on April 2 of that year that Argentina invaded the British islands in the South Atlantic, sparking a brief but bloody battle which saw the United Kingdom claim victory and regain the islands after the Argentine surrender on June 14.

Hatfield-born Capt Ian North, 57, skipper of Merchant Navy cargo ship Atlantic Conveyor died on May 25, 1982 after the ship was hit by two Exocet missiles while Edlington Para Private Stephen Illingsworth was just 20 years old when he was shot by an Argentine sniper during the recapture of Goose Green on May 28.

Doncaster men cook Anthony Sillence, Private Stephen Illingsworth and Captain Ian North all died during the Falkands War.

And on June 12, 1982 Doncaster mourned the loss of its third and final victim when Wheatley sailor Anthony Sillence was killed in the South Atlantic.

Leading Cook Anthony, known as Tony, died just a few days before the Argentine surrender on June 14 when his ship, HMS Glamorgan was hit by an Exocet missile fired from the shore.

He is buried at the San Carlos War Cemetery in the Falkland Islands while there are memorials to Captain North and Private Illingsworth in Doncaster.