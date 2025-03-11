Remembering Doncaster actress Emma Chambers on what would have been her 61st birthday

She was a much-loved comedy star who brought joy to millions as dippy Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley – and the Doncaster actress who played her would have been 61 today.

Emma Chambers died in February 2018 at the age of 53 – her death drawing in tributes from across the comedy world.

Comedienne Dawn French, who played Geraldine Grainger in the BBC smash, said at the time: "It's a very shocking and sad loss. She was far too young.

"And I think we're all still reeling from it a little bit.

Doncaster actress Emma Chambers starred with Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley.

"My memories of working with Emma are some of my most favourite memories of my whole career.

"She's a massively diligent person and much unlike Alice (Tinker)."

The actress continued: "She was also incredibly bright. Very funny, very knowing.

"And yet she was able to play somebody who was in a different world.

"She didn't play a simpleton, but someone who had a different reality.

"And she was incredibly authentic at that. I will miss that."

Dawn added: "To play a clown in a way like that takes a lot of hard work. The bit where she says 'I can't believe it's not butter' she took a whole week to learn that correctly. Because the emphasis was very important."

Born in Doncaster on March 11, 1964, Emma studied at St Mary's School before moving to Winchester and beginning her acting career in the 1980s.

From 1994 to 2007, she played the role of Alice and also starred in the film Notting Hill alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.