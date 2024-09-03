Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rehomed dog Bruno is desperately looking for a new owner after his soulmate passed away.

Bawtry’s Mayflower Animal Sanctuary have put out an urgent plea for a loving home for this 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier X.

Volunteer Operational Support Officer Lorraine Mills said: “Followers of our Facebook page will remember Bruno, now 11 years old, a special Staffordshire Bull Terrier X, who after 14 months stay with us finally found his soulmate.

“Our appeal across South Yorkshire and Notts saw him rehomed to a special and very dedicated man who gave Bruno his best Christmas present ever in December 2023.

Rehomed dog Bruno needs a new owner after his soulmate passed away.

“They bonded almost immediately and started on a journey together that helped Bruno heal from his previous experiences, start to accept other dogs at a distance and conquer the fears his past life had dealt him.

“So happy they had found one another Bruno and his dad enjoyed the best life ever. Hardly recognisable from the ‘shell’ of a dog at Mayflower, Bruno flourished.”

She continued: “Life is fragile, not to be taken for granted. Tragically Bruno’s dad has passed and we are all devastated. Bruno doesn’t understand, has returned to us and is disoriented, depressed and unhappy.

“We are appealing for an adult only, pet free foster home who can open their hearts to this boy and help him navigate through this sad time.

“He will need time, patience and all our usual requirements around the practicalities of secure garden and home and be within our catchment radius. As a foster Mayflower will attend to Bruno’s veterinary requirements should there be any.”

If you could help call 01302 711330.