Here are the animals looking for a forever home on the Doncaster region.
1. KIm
Kim was only a kit when he arrived in RSPCA care. Unfortunately he was a result of a multi Rabbit household. Luckily he was brought into our care and is now living in his very own veggie a paradise. However we would love to find Kim his own home to live in luxury hopefully with a female bun friend. Since being with us Kim has shown his cheeky personality and is first in line when the veggie packet rustles. Kim could live in a home with children aged 5+ Photo: RSPCA
2. Luke
This is Luke, our little Himalayan bun. Luke may have a little body but it is packed full of personality. He hasn't had much handling as a youngster so can be a little more shy around humans, but with some confidence building we're sure he will make a loving member of the family. We would love for Luke to find a new bunny friend who can keep him company. Because of his shy nature, we believe he would be best suited to a home with children aged 12+. Photo: RSPCA
3. Noel
This is Noel, he is yet another one of our youngsters here on centre who has also spent most of his life in rescues. Noel is a nosey bun and often likes to play peek-a-boo with the toys on centre. Because Noel has spent a lot of time in rescues he is quite confident with being handled and having humans around so he could be rehomed with children of any age as long as supervised by an adult. We would love for Noel to be rehomed with a female bun. Photo: RSPCA
4. Gareth
Gareth is such a lovely boy; he is very quiet and loves his veggies. He is looking for a female friend as he has come from a multi rabbit household and so is used to having a companion. Gareth is only a small rabbit so is looking for a friend of a similar size. He spends all his time inside so would make an ideal indoor bunny. He could be rehomed with children aged 5+ if they are supervised while interacting. Photo: RSPCA