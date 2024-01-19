3 . Noel

This is Noel, he is yet another one of our youngsters here on centre who has also spent most of his life in rescues. Noel is a nosey bun and often likes to play peek-a-boo with the toys on centre. Because Noel has spent a lot of time in rescues he is quite confident with being handled and having humans around so he could be rehomed with children of any age as long as supervised by an adult. We would love for Noel to be rehomed with a female bun. Photo: RSPCA