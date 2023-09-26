News you can trust since 1925
Refurbishment gets underway on South Yorkshire motorway link roads

National Highways is improving journeys for drivers on key routes in South Yorkshire with a programme of work on link roads between the M1 and M18. 
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Two link roads between M1 junction 32 (Thurcroft) and M18 junction 1, north of Aston, are being resurfaced with the routes also having new road markings and studs.  

At the same time, joints are also being replaced at the Penny Brampton and Brampton Road bridges. The joints allow bridges to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic. 

Work is due to start on Tuesday 26 September and is expected to continue until early December.

The M1.The M1.
  To carry out this work safely, there will be overnight closures in place on the link roads, Monday to Friday from around 9pm until 6am. The roads will remain open during the day and at weekends.

Closures

26-29 September

The north link road only between M1 junction 32 northbound to M18 north link

2 -24 October – closing both link roads:

M1 junction 32 northbound to M18 northbound

M1 southbound to M18 north link (This closure will be in place between 10pm and 5am).

25 -31 October

M1 junction 32 northbound to M18 north link

M18 junction 1 northbound exit slip

1 - 6 November

M1 junction 32 northbound to M18 north link road

6 November – 4 December

M18 southbound link road to M1 junction 32 southbound

Fully signed diversions, agreed in advance with the local authority and police, will be in place. 

National Highways Project Manager Sujad Hussain said:  “Once this work has been completed, drivers will notice their journeys are greatly improved, with the renewed surface and bridge joints. We’ve done our best to minimise any inconvenience to drivers by carrying out the work overnight.  

“However, while closures are in place, we strongly advise anyone planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys in advance and give themselves more time to reach their destination. We also strongly advise people to follow the signposted diversions and not their satnavs. 

“While we have also tried to minimise disruption to residents, we apologise in advance to those living along the A630 and A631, who may experience increased traffic volumes overnight.” 

