Red carpet Hollywood premiere for Doncaster dinosaur expert's new movie

A Doncaster dinosaur expert has been given a red carpet movie premiere in Hollywood with the launch of his new film.

Dr Dean Lomax, who originally hails from Balby, is one of the world’s leading palaeontologists and has been heavily involved in the production of Why Dinosaurs?, a new documentary which has been six years in the making.

The film is the work of father and son first-time filmmakers Tony and James Pinto.

The production follows dino-obsessed teenager James and his dad on a journey around the world, interviewing over 65 seasoned palaeontologists, amateur fossil hunters, artists, and dinosaur fanatics from the United States, Canada, UK, Morocco, China, and Patagonia.

Dr Dean Lomax of Doncaster is one of the world's leading authorities on dinosaurs and is partly behind a new movie, Why Dinosaurs?

On this global adventure, together they track down the director of Jurassic World, see the world’s largest dinosaur toy collection, and dig up real dinosaur bones.

“This film is for everyone who ever played with dinosaurs as a kid, wanted to be a palaeontologist and dig up dinosaurs, or loved movies like “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World,” said Dr Lomax, who is also an author and TV host.

Dr Dean who appears as one of the, leading experts in the film and is an executive producer, added: “It’s a timeless story that will inspire girls and boys across the planet to pursue science in a variety of disciplines – not just palaeontology – as well as boost attendance at natural history museums for decades to come.”

Dr. Lomax is also an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Manchester and further added: “The film not only captures the buzz about dinosaurs in popular culture but dives deep into the science – speaking with researchers from around the world, discussing recent discoveries and challenging our preconceptions about dinosaur science.

James Pinto said: “From museums and university dinosaur displays, to blockbuster films, amusement park rides, video games, and toys, dinosaurs appeal to people of all ages around the globe. But, why?”

“This movie explores the myriad ways in which men, women, and children around the globe connect with these awe-inspiring prehistoric animals, and also provides a unique look into the lives and careers of palaeontologists.”

“The movie isn’t the traditional computer-generated dinosaur reconstructions and celebrity-narrated prehistoric documentary,” said producer Tony Pinto, who also primarily filmed and edited. “Instead, we introduce the genuine voices of working palaeontologists, science communicators, artists, and dinosaur fanatics to tell a brief history of palaeontology and explore the world’s fascination with dinosaurs in popular culture.”

“Besides spending quality time with my teenage son, one of my favourite experiences was travelling to Budapest, Hungary, to record the John Williams-inspired original soundtrack by an extremely talented music composer, Raphaël Dargent,” said Tony.

“We also had to find creative ways to work around COVID-19 travel restrictions as well as James leaving for college before the film was finished.”

To watch the latest trailer and learn more about the project, visit www.whydinosaurs.com or @whydinosaurs on major social media platforms.