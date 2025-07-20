Red Arrows set to fly over Doncaster today - here's where and when you can see them
The famed aircraft will be flying over East Midlands Airport as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations and then onto Scotland.
Setting off from RAF Fairford, near Swindon, at around 2.30pm, they will fly over East Midlands Airport at around 2.46pm before travelling on to Aberdeen on a route which will brush the outskirts of Doncaster.
They are scheduled to fly over the Edlington, Conisbrough, Sprotbrough, Scawsby and Cusworth areas around 2.55pm.
People in Highfields, Woodlands, Adwick and Skellow are also likely to be able to catch a glimpse as they head to the Tall Ships Race in Aberdeen.
The nine Red Arrows pilots are drawn in from front-line RAF squadrons and after completing a three-year tour with the team, they return to their former duties.
