Red Arrows and Lancaster bomber take to skies above Doncaster

Aircraft fans in Doncaster were given a triple treat over the weekend as the world famous Red Arrows and a Lancaster bomber took to the skies over the city.

The world famous aerobatic display team were spotted on Sunday as they took part in the Blackpool Air Show while the Lancaster bomber, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, was in the skies on both Saturday and Sunday, taking part in a flypast for the Yorkshire Wartime event at Kirkhouse Green.

Plenty of people were able to get a quick glimpse of the aircraft as they flew overhead, with some fans quick enough to grab some video footage of the flypasts.

The Battle of Britian Memorial Flight, which is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire pays tribute to the aircraft of World War Two, while the Red Arrows, now stationed at RAF Waddington, are perhaps the world’s most famous display team, performing hundreds of shows around the world.