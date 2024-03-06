Reclaim the Night march in Doncaster to mark International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners are being asked to gather at the Mansion House on Friday from 6pm for the walk through the city’s streets.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “This Friday is International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate women, as well as highlighting challenges that women face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the walk, there’s lots of free things that you can also get involved in across the city:

A Reclaim The Night march will be held in Doncaster this International Women's Day.

Check out the Body Images Through the Ages workshop, from 2-4pm hosted at the Doncaster Gallery Library and Museum. You can book your free place at [email protected]

Primary Care Doncaster are hosting a Women's Health Facebook live to answer all your health questions from 5.30pm.

Explore Herstory at the Doncaster Archives and through their website, where you can find more about the fantastic historic women in Doncaster: https://www.heritagedoncaster.org.uk/.../exploreherstory/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are welcome to Doncaster’s Reclaim the Night event, meeting at 6pm at the Mansion House and walking to Sir Nigel Gresley Square for speeches 6:30-7pm.

For more information about what the council are doing about violence against women and girls, click HERE

The Reclaim the Night movement started in Leeds in 1977 as part of the Women's Liberation Movemen in response to the reign of terror by Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.