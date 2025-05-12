Reality TV star, Leeds United fan and Doncaster beauty Chrissie Wunna to attend the Championship League playoff
Chrissie said: “Since Leeds already got promoted, which I’ve already loved and celebrated, I wanted to show huge Yorkshire support for Sheffield United. It’s one of the biggest games, I’m a huge football fan and it’s an honour to have been invited.”
The Yorkshire bred TV star and actress who boasts over two million views a month to her instagram profile has made a recent fortune online making her one of Yorkshire’s most successful women and will be gracing the boxes at Bramall Lane this evening for the biggest playoff of the season to cheer the boys on.
“Whenever I do anything, be it a show, a film or even post a reel online, I always receive such incredible Yorkshire support, so it’s really important for me to give back and show the boys some love.”