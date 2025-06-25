Rats spotted on overgrown land near Doncaster supermarket as MP steps in
Rodents have been spotted on a patch of land near to the Morrisons store on York Road which has become a mass of trees, brambles and weeds and has also become a spot for fly-tipping.
Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has now stepped in in a bid to resolve the issue.
He said: “After speaking with a local resident, I was made aware of several concerns regarding the land between Morrisons and Grove Avenue.
"Their concern was that the area has become overgrown with trees, brambles, and shrubs – and unfortunately, it had become a site for fly-tipping.
"The constituent had also noted that rats had been spotted near the footpath that runs through the site.
“Following my enquiry to City of Doncaster Council, it was confirmed that the land is privately owned and therefore no work could be undertaken by the Council without the permission of the owner.
“I am happy to report that the landowner has been identified and the Council have now asked them to cut back and clear the land.
"They have been told to complete this clearance within four weeks and the Council will then revisit to check that it has been done. I have asked the Council to notify me once the work has been completed.
“I will continue to keep Bentley residents updated on this matter.”
