Rare sighting of the Northern Lights in the sky above Doncaster last night
Free Press follower Claire Eagle sent us this picture of the light display taken at midnight through the clouds in Austerfield.
Predominantly the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are best witnessed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland. However under severe space weather conditions, the lights can be seen throughout the UK.
The Northern Lights is a natural light display in Earth's sky, which shows off dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.