Rare Ford Capri 'used in Doncaster robberies' in 1980s, sells for whopping £23,000

A rare Ford Capri which allegedly outran police in Doncaster in a series of robberies in the 1980s has been sold for a whopping £23,000.

The "awesomely powerful" 1978 X Pack model was suspected to have been used in a series of raids in the city and neighbouring Pontefract four decades ago – but later passed into more honest hands – although very little is known about the car’s history.

Only around 100 X Packs, the performance version of the MkII and MkIII Capri, were supplied to Europe in a production run lasting from 1977-80.

They featured an upgraded V6 engine and fibre glass bodywork to allow them to clock up to 130mph.

The Ford Capri was allegedly used in robberies in the Doncaster area in the 1980s. (Photo: Ebay).

Customers could order them from Ford's motorsport division or get the company to upgrade existing Capris using a specialist kit.

According to a news article provided with the listing on Ebay, this particular example was involved in a high-speed police chase in 1983 and managed to outrun the motor used by the long arm of the law, which were often also Capris at the time.

The article connects the car with the alleged perpetrator of a number of thefts around the Doncaster and Pontefract areas in 1983.

Very little is known about the car's history other than that, but it has apparently only done 7,200 miles from new.

The car has now seemingly passed into more honest ownership and went up for sale with Baron's Auctioneers, going under the hammer on January 13.