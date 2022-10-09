Rare double Hunter's moon 2022 - the best time to see it
Autumn's first full moon will be at its brightest twice in the next two days.
As the first October full moon, those who plan to catch a glimpse will witness a celestial treat as it will appear the most colourful and brightest at twilight - but only for about 15 minutes.
Usually, a full moon only rises once during twilight, but the timing of the Hunter's moon means it will rise at this time on two successive evenings.
The full Hunter's Moon will rise on Sunday, October 9, 2022. There is also a second chance to witness it rise at twilight on Monday, October 11.
The best place to see the Hunter's moon rise at twilight
For an optimal view of the moonrise at twilight, it is best to try see it from a coastal point, as this will give you it rising over the horizon.