As the first October full moon, those who plan to catch a glimpse will witness a celestial treat as it will appear the most colourful and brightest at twilight - but only for about 15 minutes.

Usually, a full moon only rises once during twilight, but the timing of the Hunter's moon means it will rise at this time on two successive evenings.

The full Hunter's Moon will rise on Sunday, October 9, 2022. There is also a second chance to witness it rise at twilight on Monday, October 11.

You can see it tonight and tomorrow

The best place to see the Hunter's moon rise at twilight