Rail strikes: Customers warned of widespread significant disruption
The strike action is part of a programme of industrial action affecting 16 train companies between December 1 -9. This is a new staggered approach by the union and has been designed to create a unique series of negative impacts which aims to create wide-ranging disruption and cancellations across the network - affecting different train operators on different days.
As a result, EMR services will be extremely busy throughout the industrial action and customers may not be able to board their preferred service. Customers are advised to check EMR's website and understand how their full journey is impacted before travelling - especially due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.
Strike action's impact on services
December 1
Services will likely be extremely busy due to no EMR services on Saturday, 2 December.
December 2
Do not attempt to travel. No EMR services will run.
December 3
EMR Services will be extremely busy due to engineering works on the East Coast Mainline and strike action taking place affecting other train operators serving the capital. This will mean a significant increase in customers using EMR Intercity services - especially at London St Pancras. To manage this, a number of EMR Regional services have been cancelled to free up resources.
December 4 - 9
Action short of strike by ASLEF union members. Customers are advised to check our website for the latest information here: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike
Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "This industrial action is a new approach from the ASLEF union. It's staggered designed means different parts of the network and different train operating companies are affected at different times. Unfortunately, this will mean customers could be impacted by a complicated period of possible delays and disruption.
"We cannot run any services on Saturday, December 2 - while services will be extremely busy on Sunday, December 3.
"The safety of customers is our number one priority and so passengers should expect crowd control measures in some stations. Customers are strongly advised to check our website to understand how their whole journey is affected before setting off and can expect possible disruption or late notice cancellations."