News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Rail line blocked and services disrupted after a train hit "an obstruction" at Doncaster

A rail line is blocked and services are disrupted after a train hit "an obstruction" at Doncaster this evening.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jan 2024, 21:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

London North Eastern Railway took to social media to say that due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Retford and Doncaster that lines between these stations are currently blocked.

We have approached the emergency services and will bring you more as we get it.

Related topics:DoncasterLondon North Eastern RailwayRetford