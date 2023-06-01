Named ‘Together’, it celebrates LNER’s support of Pride activities on the LNER route as well as a long-term commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives for colleagues, customers and communities throughout the year.

The special livery was revealed ahead of the first Pride event LNER is supporting along the 956-mile East Coast route which stretches between Scotland and London.

‘Together’ is the name chosen by LNER colleagues and a special train naming panel.

Together will operate on the East Coast Main Line through Doncaster.

Colleagues were offered the opportunity to submit a name which was meaningful for them before a shortlist was voted for by all colleagues. The name champions the unification of all communities which LNER is proud to support, as well as the unique relationship between members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies at LNER.

The design of the eye-catching livery is the first in the Azuma fleet to feature on each of the nine carriages and has been created by LNER colleagues. The livery features eight LGBTQ+ flags, demonstrating the breadth of colourful and diverse identities within the community.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “It’s a momentous occasion for everyone at LNER to be unveiling the first full liveried Azuma in celebration of Pride ahead of our summer of supporting Pride events on our route. At LNER, we truly focus on creating an inclusive workplace where our people feel able to be themselves.

“Every year our colleagues get fully onboard with supporting our activities at Pride celebrations. The introduction of ‘Together’ means that we will have a visual reminder for all our communities to enjoy and engage with and I’m sure its colourful design will make it a popular sight on the LNER route.”

Craig McNally, LNER Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead, said: “The LNER team has Pride in their DNA.

"All year round we see colleagues getting involved, supporting other colleagues and communities and sharing their stories. ‘Together’ is the perfect celebration of the respect and love our colleagues have for each other.”

LNER will be supporting Pride events on the East Coast route by joining the Pride parades in York and Edinburgh along with in-station activities.

