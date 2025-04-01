RAF veterans to walk 46 miles from Doncaster to Lincolnshire for Alzheimers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of dedicated RAF veterans will put their best feet forward to walk 46 miles from Doncaster to Lincolnshire to raise funds for research into Alzheimer’s Disease.

The veterans, who all served in the 591 Signals Unit based at RAF Digby, will walk to the base on May 21 to collect cash.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The unit was formed 72 years ago and is the oldest Signals Unit in the Royal Air Force that is still operational.

"A team of ten RAF veterans, who all served on this unit, aim to walk a distance of 46 miles between Doncaster and RAF Digby, covering the distance within a maximum of 24 hours.

"Over the course of the years, a number of the veterans’ close family members have been affected by this disease and the aim of the walk, is to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, who invest in groundbreaking research and provide care and support for families affected by dementia.

“Alzheimers disease is a condition that affects almost one million people in the UK of which there is currently no cure, but medicines are available that can help relieve some of the symptoms.”

“We wish to raise as much as possible, so if you could spare anything for these worthwhile causes, it would be greatly appreciated.”

“Your donation will give help and hope to people living with dementia and countless others affected by the condition during the most difficult times of their lives.”

You can donate to the team HERE