Radio 1 DJ Greg James drops in at Doncaster hotel for Red Arrows jaunt

Radio 1 DJ breakfast show host Greg James delighted staff and guests at a Doncaster hotel when he dropped in ahead of a date with the world famous Red Arrows.

The 39-year-old presented stayed at Bawtry’s Crown Hotel along with former producer Chris Sawyer ahead of a trip to RAF Waddington to meet up with the leading aerobatic display team.

A hotel spokesperson shared photos of the visit and said: “Great to have the fabulous BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James staying with us last night at the Crown, with his breakfast show producer Chris!

“Looking forward to seeing your videos following years of promising to visit ‘The Crown Hotel in Bawtry!

Later, the broadcaster shared photos of the pair’s visit to RAF Waddington, writing: “In 2018, I wanted the Red Arrows to do a fly past to launch the breakfast show.

"We couldn’t afford that.

"But they were keen to turn up on little bikes with smoke canisters and do a display.

"I’ve always loved them and we finally got round to giving producer Chris his leaving present of visiting their work.

“Thank you to the Red Arrows for making us so welcome and to all the pilots and engineering teams for making us feel so welcome. It was unbearably fun and I’m even more obsessed than I was.”

The day out was to mark his producer’s exit from the breakfast show after 15 years last year.

Greg took over hosting duties on the flagship show in August 2018 from Nick Grimshaw.