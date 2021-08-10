Quirky Doncaster tearoom announces closure due to 'devastating' impact of Covid

Floristry by Lord Hurst on Bennetthorpe, which began life as a florist before later expanding into a tea room, revealed the ‘sad news’ on its Facebook page yesterday in a typically colourful announcement recalling some of the shop’s favourite memories.

Customers were quick to mourn the loss of the shop – known for its outdoor gold statuette – posting messages praising the business.

Owner Andrew Hurst wrote: “Dear friends, we have some sad news to bring to you – we are closing down.

Doncaster tearoom Floristry by Lord Hurst is closing down.

“Due to health issues and the devastating effects of Covid-19 we have reluctantly decided to close our doors, but here’s a few memories of the magic we tried to create along the way.

“We bedecked and buntinged in Leger week, fed six world champions and two octogenarian Olympic and world record holders all the way from Atalanta.

“Showered “one hero” Ben Parkinson and his bright Olympic torch with a million white rose petals. Cheered ourselves hoarse for the finishing sprint of the Tour de Yorkshire.

“Sung carols with the Elmfield Brass Band. Enabled children the chance to dream with Alice in Wonderland and understanding. Organised “Hatches, matches and despatches” with equal passion and aplomb.

“Served afternoon tea to a hundred ladies from the WI and sixty “Satan’s slaves hells angels” all on the same day and judged the dancing!

“Waved hello and goodbye to our faithful friends “Buddie and Dexter”.

“Partied and danced till the crack of dawn. Fed the needy and the lonely in lockdown, courtesy of the “Soup Dragon”. Received commendations of thanks from the Queen’s Lord Lieutenant.

“Made dainty sandwiches for hungry police horses and revived our cold and weary work veterans. Laughed out loud at an ‘idiot gunman’. Danced the can-can with “tiller girl” Mrs. B. Baked and served a million cakes and scones. Had the gold man of luck shining down on us.

“Met and married my wonderful “swiss army knife” of a gurl Susan, whom to God I am eternally grateful.

“And finally…the journey turned my life from tatters to tapestry and delivered me happily to the “departure lounge of life” and retirement with Pride!

“We would like to say thank you to all our customers, staff and the community who took us to their hearts, it has been an emotional ride, we tried our best…always.

We will miss you. Thank you and goodbye.”

Customers reacted with shock at the news.

Rebecca L Burns wrote: “I’m very sad not only for you all as a business but selfishly for us visitors that absolutely loved coming - my Nanna had an amazing 80 th birthday celebration here and nothing was too much trouble.”

Margaret Roffe: “Sad news..met friends for afternoon tea and my daughter had her baby shower at yours. Always friendly and helpful. Service top notch. You will be missed

Eve Turner added: “Thank you so much for some beautiful memories over the years, my gorgeous hen afternoon most of all. You will be greatly missed, wishing you both all the very best for the future.”