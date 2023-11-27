Question Time in Doncaster: Panel shapes up for BBC debate show's visit

The panel for the recording of the BBC’s Question Time in Doncaster is starting to shape up, with three guests already announced for this week's debate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular BBC One topical debate and discussion show will be filmed in Doncaster on Thursday – and the show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will see Conservative minister Esther McVey, journalist Andrew Neil and comedian Zoe Lyons on the panel, with others still to be announced.

Members of the public have been invited to apply to be in the audience where they will be able to fire questions at those on the panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former GMTV presenter Esther McVey has Doncaster connections – she is the daughter in law of former Doncaster mayor Peter Davies, marrying fellow Tory MP and husband Philip in 2020.

Zoe Lyons, Andrew Neil and Esther McVey have been confirmed for Question Time in Doncaster.

She was recently appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Minister of State without Portfolio, reported to have been tasked with "leading the government's anti-woke agenda".

She is also a presenter on GB News with her husband.

Also facing questions is Scottish journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The chairman of The Spectator and presenter of The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, he was editor of The Sunday Times from 1983 to 1994, a BBC presenter and was briefly chairman of GB News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Zoe Lyons, who has previously starred on Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, has also been announced.