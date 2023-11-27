Question Time in Doncaster: Panel shapes up for BBC debate show's visit
The popular BBC One topical debate and discussion show will be filmed in Doncaster on Thursday – and the show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will see Conservative minister Esther McVey, journalist Andrew Neil and comedian Zoe Lyons on the panel, with others still to be announced.
Members of the public have been invited to apply to be in the audience where they will be able to fire questions at those on the panel.
Former GMTV presenter Esther McVey has Doncaster connections – she is the daughter in law of former Doncaster mayor Peter Davies, marrying fellow Tory MP and husband Philip in 2020.
She was recently appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Minister of State without Portfolio, reported to have been tasked with "leading the government's anti-woke agenda".
She is also a presenter on GB News with her husband.
Also facing questions is Scottish journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil.
The chairman of The Spectator and presenter of The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, he was editor of The Sunday Times from 1983 to 1994, a BBC presenter and was briefly chairman of GB News.
Comedian Zoe Lyons, who has previously starred on Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, has also been announced.
The stand-up star, who lives with her wife in Brighton, is a keen advocate of LGBT rights, a topic she has referred to in comedy routines.