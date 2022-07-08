Queen's Baton Relay: Doncaster misses out as Commonwealth Games parade hits Yorkshire

Similar to the Olympic torch relay, the baton is touring the world and the UK ahead of the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 28.

The 25-day tour of Britain hits Yorkshire on July 12 and 13 – but it will not be visiting Doncaster.

Visiting Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, Leeds on 12 July and Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby on 13 July, the Queen’s Baton will be carried by local community heroes who will take on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be Batonbearers.

The Relay in Yorkshire and the Humber starts will begin with a private visit to Sheffield’s Children Hospital to closely engage with the staff, children and their families.

While other highlights in Yorkshire include a community celebration at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield, where members of the community can get a sneak peek of the Sangam Festival, batonbearers relaying along the Headrow in Leeds, finishing with at a celebration event in Millennium Square, batonbearers plunging into the shark tank at the Deep in Hull and a celebration event at Whitby Abbey where members of the public can see the Baton close up and try their hand at archery.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities in every corner of the Commonwealth ahead of Birmingham 2022 – began on 7 October 2021 and the Baton has now completed an epic journey across 71 Commonwealth nations and territories, having visited Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

The Queen’s Baton for Birmingham 2022 was created in a West Midlands collaboration that fused art, technology and science. Made from copper, aluminium and steel, the Baton also features a platinum strand in homage to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. It is also equipped with cutting-edge technology; 360-degree camera, heart rate monitor, atmospheric sensors and LED lighting.