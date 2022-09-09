Queen Elizabeth II: "Until we meet again" - Doncaster rocker John Parr in emotional tribute

The St Elmo’s Fire singer, who lives in Sykehouse, took to his Facebook page with the words to Unconquered, illustrated with four photos of Her Majesty.

In full, he wrote:

"Are you searching for a hero

John Parr has paid tribute following the death of The Queen.

“Like a needle in the hay

“The fire that burned now cold in ashes

“But truth defies the flames

“Over pain and troubled waters

“Through the wind and driving rain

“A calming hand to heal the wounds

“No sword could ever make

“You gave us something to believe in

“Restored our faith again

“All those times you walked beside us

“Every step along the way

“You will never be forgotten

“We will carve your name with pride

“It will echo in eternity

“Across the great divide

“An unbroken bond of honour

“You are counted in the few

“At sunset and at daybreak

“We will remember you

“You will never be forgotten

“And the sacrifices made

“On the alter of freedom

“Like that green hill far away

“Sure as the sun will go on shining

“There will be another day

“So for now we bid farewell

“Until we meet again

“Sincerely

“John Parr.”

Fans flocked to praise the singer for his ‘beautiful’ tribute.

One said: “That’s beautiful John. RIP Your Majesty. Thank you for your service and devotion.”

Another added: “Beautiful words, so very appropriate.”