The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, said: “We mourn with deep sorrow at the news that our beloved Queen has died. She was not only the longest serving sovereign our nation has ever known, but also one of the most devoted.

"She was devoted to her people, faithfully keeping the promises she made at her accession to give herself without reservation to the responsibilities entrusted to her; and she was devoted to her Saviour, whose call to service she had heard and whose example of costly obedience she sought to follow. The reality of her faith was clear, not least each year in her Christmas message, when she would always make a skilful contemporary connection to Jesus Christ — a knack not every Christian preacher has! We extend our sincere condolences to her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren and to all others in the Royal Household who will miss her most personally."

The Rt Revd Sophie Jelley, Bishop of Doncaster added: “It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth today. Unprecedented in her length of service, her life has been one of duty exercised in love for her own nation and that of the Commonwealth.

“Her life testifies to her faithful commitment to Jesus Christ whose teaching and example she claimed served to ‘show the world how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.’

"The response to her death is a measure of the impact she had in following his example and a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family especially today in their loss, in particular her children, grandchildren and those closest to her personally. We thank God for the life of our beloved Queen, may she rest in peace and rise in glory."

The Very Revd Abigail Thompson, Dean of Sheffield said: "At Sheffield Cathedral we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a committed servant of the people, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and she will be much missed. Here in Sheffield, we especially have very happy memories of her visit to the Cathedral in 2015 for the Royal Maundy Service where she honoured 89 men and 89 women in recognition of their service to the church and local community. This was the first time the Royal Maundy had been distributed in Sheffield and many people here remember the bright weather and joyful atmosphere that accompanied her visit.

"Our commemorations and reflections on the life of Her Majesty will feel much more sombre over the coming days, but the happy memories of the lives she touched in this region on that day, and the impact she has had on many lives throughout the world will live on for decades to come.“May she now know the deep peace and joy of eternity, and may all the saints and angels accompany her as she journeys on."

Earlier today the monarch’s son, King Charles III, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”