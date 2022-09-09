The pop star married into a Doncaster aristocratic family in 2019 and is close friends with several members of the Royal Family and has performed at Royal parties over the years.

Her husband, Caspar Jopling, who she had a son Arthur with last year, hails from Frickley Hall near Doncaster.

Paying tribute on social media, she said: “A remarkable woman.

Pop singer Ellie Goulding, whose family hails from Doncaster, has Royal connections.

"70 years of service as the Head of State.

"The UK’s longest serving monarch. Grace, strength, duty… in times of constant flux.

"Hard to imagine this country without you. I will tell Arthur all about you, all the time. Goodnight, Your Majesty x

The singer married the Doncaster born art dealer in York Minster in 2019, with royalty, pop stars and artists among the guests.

She tied the knot with Caspar, the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire, in front of royalty and A-list celebrities.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt, Jimmy Carr, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie led the celebrity guests that attended the wedding, with it being reported that Eugenie was the one to introduce Ellie and Caspar.

In 2018, it was revealed she had been secretly baptised at a Doncaster church ahead of her wedding, which was originally due to take place at All Saints Church in Frickley near Caspar’s family home, before the switch to York Minster.

His family live at nearby Frickley Hall and he is the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam.

Mrs Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley, has two children with Mr Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar, born in 1992.

She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997.

The couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.

The Grade II listed house is the location of the Frickey Horse Trials and the landowning family are part of the UK peerage.