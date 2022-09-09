News you can trust since 1925
Queen Elizabeth II: "RIP my Queen:" Doncaster taxi boss tribute on firm's 9th anniversary

A Doncaster taxi firm has decked out its office in red, white and blue in a joint tribute to The Queen and to celebrate the company’s ninth anniversary.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:15 am
Absolute Cabs, which is based in East Laith Gate, has trimmed up with decorations to mark its 9th birthday tomorrow (Saturday) as well as to pay tribute to Her Majesty following her death yesterday at the age of 96.

Owner Jaan Saqlain, who started the firm with five cars and now has 200 vehicles, said: “RIP my queen we got your colours up for you.”

The firm has promised cake for customers as part of the birthday celebrations as well as chocolates for walk in customers at its office near to Relish restaurant in Doncaster city centre.

Absolute Cabs owner Jaan Saqlain (right) has put up red, white and blue balloons for the firm's ninth anniversary and the death of The Queen.

The anniversary comes on Leger Day in Doncaster and follows the death of Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish residence Balmoral yesterday, with members of the Royal Family flying to be with her.

