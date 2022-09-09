Queen Elizabeth II: How monarch's ancestors can be traced back to Doncaster

Her death at the age of 96 at her residence in Balmoral yesterday sees eldest son Prince Charles ascend to King Charles III , the latest chapter in the long traditions of the British monarchy.

And Doncaster has a part to play in those traditions, with the Queen’s ancestors able to be traced back to Conisbrough Castle in the 1300s.

For Her Majesty was a descendant of Richard of Conisburgh, 3rd Earl of Cambridge and who lived between 1385 and 1415.

The second son of Edmund of Langley, 1st Duke of York, and Isabella of Castile, Duchess of York, he was born on about July 20, 1385 at Conisbrough Castle, which of course, still stands to this day.

His godfather was King Richard II.

However, his life came to a grisly end with the Southampton Plot of 1415.

In the Parliament of 1414, Richard was created Earl of Cambridge, a title formerly held by his elder brother, Edward, 2nd Duke of York.

Richard's creation as Earl of Cambridge however, brought with it no accompanying grant of lands, and he set out as part of Henry V's invasion of France.

As a result, he lacked the resources to equip himself properly for the expedition.

Perhaps partly for this reason, Cambridge conspired with Lord Scrope and Sir Thomas Grey to depose King Henry and place his late wife Anne's brother Edmund Mortimer, 5th Earl of March, on the throne.

On 31 July, Mortimer revealed the plot to the king. Later, he served on the commission that condemned Cambridge to death.

Although Cambridge pleaded with the king for clemency, he was beheaded on 5 August 1415 and buried in the chapel of God's House at Southampton

The 12-step lineage to Queen Elizabeth II can then be traced through the likes of Elizabeth of York, Mary Queen of Scots, George I and Queen Victoria up to the Queen’s birth in 1926.

The flag at the castle has been lowered as a mark of respect and a spokesman said: “She will be greatly missed.