The nationwide Clap For Our Queen event will take place from 7pm.

The unofficially organised event has echoes of the nationwide weekly clap for carers held during the coronavirus pandemic to pay tribute to NHS workers.

Organiser Nicky Davis said: "Let’s do this for the Queen. She has battled for us, ruled for us, she has been amazing.

People in Doncaster are being urged to applaud Queen Elizabeth II tonight.

