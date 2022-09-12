News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster urged to applaud late monarch tonight

Doncaster people are being urged to applaud Queen Elizabeth II from their doorsteps tonight.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:05 am

The nationwide Clap For Our Queen event will take place from 7pm.

The unofficially organised event has echoes of the nationwide weekly clap for carers held during the coronavirus pandemic to pay tribute to NHS workers.

Organiser Nicky Davis said: "Let’s do this for the Queen. She has battled for us, ruled for us, she has been amazing.

People in Doncaster are being urged to applaud Queen Elizabeth II tonight.

Most Popular

"She deserves the whole country to stand as one and clap her."

Elizabeth IIDoncasterNHSQueen