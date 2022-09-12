Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster poet pens emotional tribute following monarch's death

A brighter star is in the sky tonightIt doesn't seem quite rightOur beloved Queen has grown her wingsNow we will have a series of KingsPrince Philip came down to take her homeAnd together, forever, they will roamI really don't know how to feelThis just does not seem realYou will always be our guiding lightYour star will shine so very brightAt 21 you made a promise which you kept till the endWe have lost our Monarch, our Queen, our friendSo thank you Ma'am for being the bestEven when you were put to the testRest in paradise in the arms of your true loveKeep watch over us, your subjects, from Heaven above.