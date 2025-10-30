"Purr-fect" ending for cats rescued from "appalling" Doncaster house

Cats rescued from “appalling conditions” at a house in Doncaster have been given a “purr-fect” fresh start – with new homes.

Earlier this year in August, officers attended a home conducting police enquiries and while inside the property became concerned for five cats living in appalling conditions.

The South Yorkshire officers contacted the RSPCA and a rescue operation was launched to remove the cats from the filthy property.

With the cats safe, warm and fed, it wasn’t long before one feline gave birth to a litter of kittens.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The kittens are all healthy and have now been placed up for adoption with all of them reserved and awaiting starting their new lives in their loving homes.

“A huge thanks to our partners at the RSPCA and our officers’ efforts and teamwork to ensure the best lives for these cats.”

