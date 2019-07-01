Pupils create piece of history and leave it in their school roof for next generation to find
A hidden time capsule has been buried under the new school roof at a Doncaster school.
Pupils of all ages from Edlington Victoria Academy contributed to the capsule by creating work and sketches that represents an area of their life, both in and out of school.
Some classes included information about their current teachers, favourite subjects and school uniform. Other classes looked at events going on in the world such as the royal baby being born, China landing on the other side of the moon and the effect of technology on their lives.
The capsule was then placed in the roof when much needed repairs were carried out.
The old roof at the school sprung leaks and needed constant maintenance. The decision was made to replace it, and thanks to government funding and some investment from the school, the new half million pound roof has now improved the look of the school.
Mrs Clark, Principal at the school, said: “We are delighted with our new roof and hiding a time capsule within it was too good an opportunity to miss.
“The children have all really enjoyed creating a part of history that may be uncovered in the future. Our hope is that one hundred years from now, if the capsule is ever discovered, it will be a glimpse into the lives of all the children that went to Edlington Victoria Academy in 2019.”