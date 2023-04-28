News you can trust since 1925
Pupils and parents join teacher strike demo outside Doncaster primary school

Pupils and parents joined teachers in a demonstration outside a Doncaster primary school.

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

Youngsters at Plover Primary School in Coniston Road, Intake supported staff members and were joined by parents for the demo.

A school spokesperson said: "Staff and families showed children how 'activism' is done when they greeted members of the community outside school and during the previous strike days, to spread the message that the government need to fully fund schools.

“Without funding schools, with their already stretched budgets will be unable to provide the education our children deserve.

Pupils and families joined the demo outside the Doncaster school.Pupils and families joined the demo outside the Doncaster school.
"At best, it could mean cutting back on much needed resources, at worst redundancies.

"Although it was a serious message, we wanted to celebrate our schools and the importance of community.

"It meant a lot when families delivered snacks, came and said 'hi', had a little dance and beeped their horns to show support.

“We are crew, we want the best for all children – we hope the government are listening."

