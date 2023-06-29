Public invited to join village parade in memory of Doncaster teenage RAF cadet

15-year-old Harry Peace, who was a member of the 1053 Armthorpe Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, died last year, with emotional tributes pouring in following his death from a rare form of brain tumour.

On Saturday, a parade will take place through Kirk Sandall in honour of Harry – with the public being invited to join the memorial.

The parade will set off from Dentons Green Lane at 10.30am, travelling to St Oswald’s Church for around 10.50am for a short service, setting off again at 11.30am.

A service will honour teenage RAF cadet Harry Peace this weekend.

The parade will then finish at Pilkington Bowling Club at around 11.45am. Volunteers will be collecting funds along the route for two good causes – Teddy Bear Run and the Hatfield War Memorial Group.

Motorists are being warned of slight delays around the village while the parade takes place.

Following his death after a ‘prolonged battle with cancer’ his squadron paid an emotional tribute, writing: “Harry was not only an outstanding cadet, but also an outstanding young man.

"His stalwart character and infectious sense of humour will be ever-lasting images at the squadron to those who knew him.

"Harry had recently completed his Bronze Gliding Wings and Silver Duke of Edinburgh's Award. An incredible achievement considering his condition at the time.

"He was quite simply an inspirational person who lit up the room that everyone admired. Harry epitomised the Corps Motto of "Venture Adventure".

The Commanding Officer of South and West Yorkshire Wing, Wing Commander Brian L Daniel added: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the recent loss Harry, especially when we all had hoped he was making slow progress.

"Harry was an outstanding Sergeant, who was respected and loved by all within the RAF Air Cadet family and he, without exception, illuminated the room when he was present.

"He will be truly missed by all of us, but he leaves behind amazing memories and friends who will never forget him.

“May flights of angels carry you to your rest Harry. We miss you.”