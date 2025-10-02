Public invited to have say on taxi licensing changes in Doncaster

Doncaster residents, visitors and business owners are being asked to share their feedback on proposals to change the council’s taxi licensing policy.

As part of recent changes by the Department for Transport, the council is required to update its Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy – and authority bosses are looking to get people’s views on the changes.

A spokesperson said: “By feeding back your thoughts, we can bring in these changes and frame them in a way that is more local and helpful to both users and drivers of Hackney Carriages and Private Hire vehicles.

As part of the guidance, City of Doncaster Council is looking at the following:

Application requirements – removal of the requirement for driver references

Medical fitness – requirement of a medical at each renewal regardless of age

Accessibility – requirement of a hearing loop where partitions are fitted to vehicles.

Vehicle testing – review of testing facilities to consider allowing vehicles to be tested at external MOT stations.

Vehicle Safety – driver to carry out and record daily vehicle checks

Vehicle specifications – review of the use and status of vehicles that have been categorised as write offs

Vehicle windows – review of the requirements where manufactured tinted glass is fitted

Vehicle signage – remove the requirement for a trading name to be shown on vehicle door stickers

CCTV – review the requirement for CCTV in all vehicles.

Vehicle emissions – review requirements for vehicle emission standards (euro 6 for diesel and euro 4 for petrol)

Deputy Mayor for Doncaster, Glyn Jones, said: “We are encouraging everyone to feedback on the proposed changes so that we can look at how best to implement these new policies.

"We have a requirement to update our policies based on national changes and so it is important that we consult across Doncaster to hear how we can make these policies as local and safe as possible.

“Your voice really does make an impact so if you do use a local Hackney Carriage or Private Hire vehicle – or if you are a driver – please fill in the consultation and help us to understand what problems you may encounter, problems you already encounter, what solutions have been missed and how we can help to make it safer and better for all.”

To read more about the guidance – visit the government website here - Taxi and private hire vehicle licensing best practice guidance for licensing authorities in England - GOV.UK

To view the revised policy - https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/business-investment/statement-of-licensing-policy-2026

To access the consultation – visit the website here https://forms.office.com/e/LQxFgRKDqa

