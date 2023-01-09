The Duke William in Haxey has traditionally been one of the four pubs contesting the annual game which dates back to 1359 and sees groups of drinkers attempting to wrestle a leather tube – the Hood – to their favoured watering hole.

But controversial plans first announced five years ago to demolish the pub and replace it with houses put both the venue and the game under threat, with tensions running high in the village.

However, the pub re-opened for this year's Hood last Friday - and there are now plans for it to stay open.

The Duke William in Haxey.

A spokesman said: “What an incredible first night!

"Thank you to everyone that came along, it was lovely to see both The Duke and the Hood back to life again. It wouldn’t have been possible without everyone that has helped, so far.

“Congratulations to The Loco for winning – watch this space for next year.”

“We’re hoping to stay open and will be posting opening times in due course - so keep your eyes peeled and we hope to see you all very soon.”

Proposals to demolish the pub were first put forward in 2018 but that and other planning applications that followed were rejected by North Lincolnshire Council.