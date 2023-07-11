£54,000 campaign launched to save distinctive Doncaster club from closure

The call has gone out to help secure the future of Hyde Park WMC – with organisers blaming the threat of impending closure on both the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Organisers want to raise a whopping £54,000 – and have urged members of the public to get behind the campaign, which you can donate to HERE

The building is a familiar fixture on Carr House Road with its distinctive glass brick frontage.

Hyde Park WMC is facing closure - with a £54,000 campaign launched to save it from closure.

Campaign organiser David Jackson said: “Some would say we are too late to save our club, but we the committee believe in what the club stands for.

"Hyde Park WMC is a testament to the power of Hyde Park and our wider community, is about friendship and inclusivity and is continuing to play a vital role in members’ lives and has continued to serve members past and present as a symbol of resilience, unity and belonging.

"Over the last couple of years Covid and the cost of living has significantly risen for our whole community and everyone.

"Unfortunately, this has affected the club, the heart of the Hyde Park community, not just badly but severely and may force us to close our doors.

“This is a Charlie Charlie 1 – your help is needed, not just for the members but the wider community to unite together in keeping the club alive.

"We the committee, believe we can recover from this with your help and contribute together to keep the club open.”

“We would be extremely grateful for any kind of contributions. Although, our target is £54k, our goal is more.

“Keep your club alive! Unite as a community to support and save your club.”

The building is more than 50 years old, and in 2012 celebrated its 40th anniversary. Designed in early 1970s style, the building’s frontage is made of hundreds of clear glass blocks, with an array of red, green, yellow and blue glass cubes as its centrepiece.