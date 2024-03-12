£5,000 fundraising drive launched to send Doncaster student on Kenya trip
14-year-old Harry Braisby, a student at the city’s Hall Cross Academy, will jet out to Kenya in 2025 to help local communities and wildlife conservation in the African country.
And the huge fundraising drive will get under way with an Easter Fair later this month.
Taking place between 11am and 2pm on March 30 at the Jubilee Hall at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Bentley High Street, the event will include a chocolate tombola, crafts, perfurme, cakes and several other stalls.
Harry’s trip will include working with locals, learning traditional skills and carrying out project work.
He will experience the incredible wildlife Kenya is famous for, whilst helping to protect their natural habitats and safeguarding their futures.
He will also trek to the summit of Mount Kenya and have the chance to spot the Big 5 of the animal kingdom on safari.