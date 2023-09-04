News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

£3,500 raised for Doncaster families who 'lost everything' in devastating house blaze

An appeal to help two Doncaster familes left devastated when a huge blaze ripped through their homes has raised £3,500.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST

Money has been pouring in for the families following the inferno in Broad Lane, Sykehouse last Wednesday which destroyed two properties and causing damage to surrounding homes.

Villagers have been rallying around following the tragedy in which the families involved are said to have ‘lost everything.’

You can donate to the appeal HERE

Two families lost everything when fire ripped through their homes in Sykehouse.Two families lost everything when fire ripped through their homes in Sykehouse.
Two families lost everything when fire ripped through their homes in Sykehouse.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Reverend Jacqui Jones, Oversight Minister for the area, said the village had been left ‘reeling’ by the fire.

She said: “A terrible fire struck two homes and despite the wonderful response of five fire fighting vehicles and their crews, two homes were burnt to the ground and neighbours’ homes damaged.

“One of the families affected has a little toddler who is a regular at Messy Church. The two families have lost everything. Please help out if you are able.

“Please join me in praying for the families, their neighbours and this tight knit community as they come to terms with these awful events.”

“I’m sure the whole village is reeling.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appeal organiser Andrea Hutchinson said: "We are setting up this page to help two families devastated by house fires and have lost absolutely everything.

“Please donate if you can. Every little helps.”

“Cash donations, essentials etc can be dropped off at The Old George, Sykehouse.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spent the afternoon and into the next day at the scene and an investigation into the blaze is under way.

Related topics:DoncasterMoneyVillagersSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service