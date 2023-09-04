£3,500 raised for Doncaster families who 'lost everything' in devastating house blaze

Money has been pouring in for the families following the inferno in Broad Lane, Sykehouse last Wednesday which destroyed two properties and causing damage to surrounding homes.

Villagers have been rallying around following the tragedy in which the families involved are said to have ‘lost everything.’

Two families lost everything when fire ripped through their homes in Sykehouse.

The Reverend Jacqui Jones, Oversight Minister for the area, said the village had been left ‘reeling’ by the fire.

She said: “A terrible fire struck two homes and despite the wonderful response of five fire fighting vehicles and their crews, two homes were burnt to the ground and neighbours’ homes damaged.

“One of the families affected has a little toddler who is a regular at Messy Church. The two families have lost everything. Please help out if you are able.

“Please join me in praying for the families, their neighbours and this tight knit community as they come to terms with these awful events.”

“I’m sure the whole village is reeling.”

Appeal organiser Andrea Hutchinson said: "We are setting up this page to help two families devastated by house fires and have lost absolutely everything.

“Please donate if you can. Every little helps.”

“Cash donations, essentials etc can be dropped off at The Old George, Sykehouse.”