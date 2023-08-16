News you can trust since 1925
£23,000 grant helps Doncaster Council blast chewing gum off city's streets

City of Doncaster Council workers are using a £23,000 grant to blast chewing gum off the city’s streets using high-powered jets.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST

Council chiefs say pavements are being ‘blitzed’ thanks to the £22,850 cash boost from Keep Britain Tidy.

Blobs of discarded gum are one of the UK’s biggest littering problems, with cities and towns across the UK blighted by the issue.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has welcomed the clean-up, comparing it to politicians dressing smartly to impress the electorate.

Chewing gum is being 'blitzed' off the streets of Doncaster.Chewing gum is being 'blitzed' off the streets of Doncaster.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Our pavements are being blitzed as we look to remove unsightly chewing gum from the streets.

“A £22,850 grant from Keep Britain Tidy means high powered jets are out at night to clean up the debris.”

"Please dispose of your gum. Please keep the city clean.”

Mr Fletcher said: Good to see our city centre being smartened up. Impressions matter.

“That’s why it’s important that our leaders dress smartly to make the right impression.”

