£12,000 raised on Three Peaks challenge to roll out mental health project to Doncaster schools

More than £12,000 has been raised by a group of hikers who tackled Yorkshire’s gruelling three peaks challenge, with the cash set to be used to roll out a mental health and well being project to Doncaster schools.

The 13 climbers from all walks of life scaled Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales to raise cash for Mind Wellbeing.

Spokesperson Hannah Dunn said: “It is story of hope, resilience, and community support that’s making a huge impact on the future of our local children’s mental wellbeing.

Supported by leading local companies -Keepmoat Homes, Highfields Qualifications, Rock Civil Engineering, and Solar Site Systems – the trek raised over £12,000.

A group of hikers tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise cash for a mental health project in Doncaster schools.

She added: “This incredible feat isn’t just about the climb; it’s about what we can achieve together for Mind Wellbeing and the next generation.

“We believe in transforming the conversation around mental health, focusing on prevention and empowering children with emotional literacy, self-awareness, and open, authentic communication.

"Our Mind Matters Schools program takes a holistic, whole-school approach -embedding training students, teachers and parents alike.

"This ensures that the impact goes beyond the classroom, creating a ripple effect that extends into the home and wider community.

“With the funds raised from this challenge, we’re launching the Mind Matters Schools programme free of charge into four local schools, for which we have already identified Orchard Infant School, Sprotbrough, and Highwoods Academy, Mexborough, where we will be directly benefiting children, families, and educators alike.

"This initiative will help kids understand their emotions, build healthy relationships, and develop essential life skills -fostering lasting change that will benefit not only the students, but their families and the broader community.

“It is not just about scaling mountains, it’s about breaking down barriers to mental health support for our children, thanks to the generosity of our community and supporters.

“We believe that addressing the mental health crisis begins by breaking the cycle of self-criticism and shifting the narrative, nurturing a strong sense of self in children and empowering them to be kinder to themselves, so they grow up with the resilience and compassion needed to thrive.

You can find more details about the project at www.mindwellbeingcic.com