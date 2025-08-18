£1,100 boost for Doncaster's St John's Hospice after UK Three Peaks challenge

Doncaster man Craig Westmoreland has completed the iconic UK Three Peaks challenge to raise vital funds for a local hospice that has cared for several of his family members and a close friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having no hiking experience and doing no training, Craig set himself the challenge of scaling Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis, also known as the UK Three Peaks challenge, in memory of his best friend Gavin, who lost his battle with cancer and was cared for by St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Craig’s mother, Ellie Watson, also worked at the hospice, and other family members have received its support over the years, so Craig felt he had a close connection with the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig began his journey with Scafell Pike on 26 April, completing it in six hours, followed by Snowdon on 17 May which took 10 hours, finishing the challenge with Ben Nevis on 7 June which took 11 hours.

Craig Westmoreland (right) is pictured with his mum Ellie Watson (left).

Each climb was done alongside his friend Daniel Hershaw, with the pair facing some difficult conditions but pushing through for the cause.

Craig said: “It was tough, but every step felt worth it. Reaching the top of each peak knowing I was doing it for such an important cause made it feel meaningful, and I felt so much pride and a sense of achievement that kept pushing me on.”

Craig raised money through his JustGiving page, Facebook, and by placing donation pots in his local pub in Rossington, he raised a total of £1,141 for the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen Harwood, a fundraiser at the hospice said: “Thanks to Craig’s incredible effort and dedication, the funds raised will go toward providing care and support for patients and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk