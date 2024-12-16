£10,000 plea to help Doncaster cancer mum travel to Germany for pioneering treatment

A £10,000 fundraising drive has been launched to help a Doncaster woman battling aggressive cancer travel to Germany for potentially life-saving treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

47-year-old mum and grandma Sabrina Richards has been battling a rare form of sarcoma for four years – and her upset family say she has been told that NHS medics in the UK can do nothing more to help.

But her defiant sister Michelle Bradish has refused to give up the fight and has made contact with a clinic in Germany which they say may be able to offer a potential cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the treatment comes at a cost – and the family has now launched a £10,000 crowdfunding campaign to pay for Sabrina to travel to Europe for further treatment.

An appeal has been launched to raised £10,000 for Doncaster mum and grandma Sabrina Richards who is battling cancer.

You can donate to the campaign HERE

Michelle said: “It is an appeal for help for my beautiful brave sister – with your help we could potentially save her life.

Sabrina, who has a son and a stepdaughter and is now a “nanan” to her first grandson Teddy, was described as “the most kindest caring person with the biggest heart” and Michelle added: "She has been battling a rare form of sarcoma cancer for over four years called myxofibrosarcoma which is soft tissue tumours.

"In January 2020, she found a lump on her knee which was the start of her cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had surgery, skin graft and radiotherapy and all went well - she then had the agony of learning to walk again and managing the awful pain.”

Just as things were getting back to normal in March 2022, she found another lump but this time in her leg at the top.

She had tests only to get the devastating news it was back – and growing rapidly.

More surgery and chemotherapy followed.

Added Michelle: “She couldn't walk she was so ill, but she was still smiling and being positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She started fasting, taking all kind vitamins, changed her diet constantly, researching anything that would help prevent it.”

In January 2023 after her chemo she had radiotherapy, which left her skin raw and sore.

"I couldn't describe to you the pain we had to watch her go through,” Michelle added.

"Then months later we got the devastating news it was back, the chemo hadn't worked and a third sarcoma was growing, so once again it was surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a few months at her check up, another lump was found under her scar which again she had surgery for.

"One night, as she sat on her bed, her scar opened and blood came flooding out. She was scared and horrified and she was rushed to hospital and straight to theatre only to find out in her last surgery they had nipped her main artery and not realised, so it was bleeding inside until her leg was that big it burst.”

Sabrina underwent emergency surgery and had 10.5 pints blood to keep her alive.

Said Michelle: “We were horrified as a family. When they fetched her round, she was so happy to be alive and so were we."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning home, she discovered what was thought to be a blister on her outer leg – but it turned out to be another tumour.

Michelle added: “Within a few days she was back in surgery having it removed, but this time she had made the massive decision to have her full leg amputated to prevent it spreading.

"This week we got the worst news ever - it has spread and is now in both lungs, back in her leg and her lymph node at side of her kidney.

“Unfortunately, the NHS doesn’t have the resources to cure her but have done amazing with the care she has had over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has been put on pallative care and all they can offer is chemo clinical trials and possibly radiotherapy to keep it at bay as long as they can.

“Sabrina remains positive and is not going to let cancer defeat her and we have been researching and found a private clinic in Germany that can help potentially cure her.

"But it comes at a huge cost – no-one deserves this treatment more than my sister - she's been to hell and back.

“So we are appealing for help from the bottom of our hearts

“There is no extent we won't go to so my beautiful sister gets the chance to beat this awful disease – please help us if you can.”